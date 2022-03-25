STING, Inc. seeks donations for Spring Break and College Tour Road Trip

STING, Inc. sent the following press release requesting donations to take students on a tour of colleges on April 7 – 9:

STING, Inc. (Steering Triumphant Innovators of The Next Generation) was created in August 2009 in the South Cobb County area for the purpose of providing services to Youth in the Middle and High School age groups.

STING, Inc. began as an After School program and a Summer Camp.

Throughout the years STING, Inc. has made a footprint in the Community by offering Leadership Sessions on subjects such as Anti Bullying, Anger Management, Career Assessments, Choosing the Right College , Public Speaking, Scholarship Search and Submission, Military Service, Entrepreneurship, Branding and other worthwhile topics.

We have partnered with local organizations and performed Community Service projects. The organization holds membership in the Austell Community Taskforce, Powder Springs Community Taskforce, Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb, Mableton Coalition and Cobb Collaborative.

The founder, Geneva Vanderhorst received the 2020 Cobb NAACP’s MLK Living the Dream Award for service to the community.

Saturday, April 2nd through Saturday, April 9th STING, Inc. will continue their service to their students by traveling on a Washington DC Historical Spring Break Trip and College Tour Road Trip. The STING, Inc. organization began their College Tour Road trips in 2011 and have traveled annually until the Pandemic.

STING, Inc. has served their youth by providing them with Virtual Option College Tours for Spring Breaks 2020 and 2021.

This year they will travel to Washington DC, Virginia, and North Carolina. While in the DC area they will visit the National Museum of African American History, the Martin Luther King Memorial and have confirmed a meeting with Senator Jon Ossoff, Congresswoman Lucy McBath and Congressman David Scott.

Slated colleges are Howard University, George Washington University, Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, North Carolina A & T State University, Bennett College, Johnson C. Smith University and Clemson University.

This trip is a trip of a lifetime for the students and will have a lifelong impact. STING, Inc, is in need of funds from the community that they serve in order to make this trip a reality.

There are students in need of sponsorship and are turning to the community for assistance. STING, Inc. is a 501C3 organization, your donation will be tax deductible. You may donate by CashApp ($STINGINC), sending a check to our office, which is located at The Threadmill-5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Suite 277, Austell, Georgia 30106, on our website www.stinginc.org, or on GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/sting-inc-spring-break-washington-dc-college-tour

For more information contact our Executive Director Geneva Vanderhorst at 404-625-6543