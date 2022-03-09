Technical college scholarship ceremony March 24 at Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber distributed a press release about the GOAL Scholarship Awards that recognize achievements among students at Georgia’s 22 technical colleges.

The award ceremony will be hosted by the Cobb Chamber, SelectCobb, and Chattahoochee Technical College.

The full title of the event is the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) Scholarship Awards and Semiannual Cobb Workforce Partnership (CWP) meeting, and it will take place on March 24 at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Chamber.

The press release also provided the following details about the history of the awards, along with registration and contact information:

The GOAL program was initiated in 1971 to recognize academic success and personal achievement performed by Georgia’s technical students. Four finalists are chosen from each technical college in Georgia, and one is selected as the winner to compete at the state level. Each finalist and winner receives a scholarship. The Cobb Chamber has been the proud local sponsor of GOAL since 1984. In addition, Chris Clark from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce will lead an enthusiastic conversation about how the Georgia Chamber is helping lead the way in workforce innovation in Georgia. Registration is now open at www.cobbchamber.org/events. Thank you to our sponsors for making these scholarships possible: Juvo Jobs, Cobb Community Foundation, Cobb & Douglas Public Health, North Georgia Staffing, Geo-Hydro Engineers, Georgia Power, and Cobb EMC. For more information about the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) and sponsorships, contact Twana Roots at troots@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2374.

About the Cobb Chamber

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.

Help companies start, grow and prosper.

Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.

Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.

Develop workforce and support education.

Cultivate current and future leaders.