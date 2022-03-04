Titus Nichols announces run as Democrat for GA Senate District 37

Titus Nichols announced his candidacy for State Senate District 37 as a Democrat in the 2022 primary election on May 24. The seat is currently held by Republican Sen. Lindsey Tippins, who announced that he will not be seeking reelection.

The district is in the northwest corner of Cobb County, extending into the southeast corner of Bartow County.

Here is the press release from Nichols, announcing his candidacy:

Marietta, Ga- Titus Nichols, a former Prosecutor, an Adjunct Law Professor, and a Soldier announces his plans to run for the office of State Senate in District 37. Advertisement Titus is a former prosecutor who has served as an Adjunct Law Professor at the University of Georgia School of Law, Augusta University, and as an Instructor for Furman University. He currently serves in the Georgia Army National Guard as a military lawyer at the rank of Captain. Titus is a graduate of Morehouse College and the University of Georgia School of Law. He resides in Marietta with his wife Stephanie and their daughter Harmony. He is also a member of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2022. “As the child of a single parent, I saw how hard work and determination can be used to overcome countless obstacles in life. I have been a lawyer, a law professor, and a Soldier because I was able to take advantage of various opportunities in my life. Sadly, those same opportunities are being stripped away from our children in District 37 due to education budget cuts, lack of access to affordable healthcare, and restrictive voting laws. I’m running for Senate District 37 because I believe that the people of west Cobb & southern Bartow counties deserve a choice in their representation.“ “As I travel across district 37, I am excited to listen to the voters and better understand their thoughts, concerns, and ideas for how we can embrace the change that is happening across our district.”