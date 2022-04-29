Cobb County weather forecast: midday April 29

This is your midday weather forecast from the Cobb County Courier for Friday April 29, 2022.

The latest report from the National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies in Cobb County today, with a high of around 78 degrees.

But the chances of rain will increase over the weekend, and next week the chance of rain is significant through at least next Thursday. See below for the percentages of chance of precipitation for various days through the week.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

