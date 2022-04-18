Cobb jail earns accreditation by National Commission on Correctional Health Care again

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office distributed the following public information release announcing its accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

Marietta, GA – The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center has again earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails. Accreditation recognizes the Cobb County Adult Detention Center’s dedication to compliance with the most respected standards in correctional health care.

The Detention Center underwent a rigorous on-site survey last summer. An experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues. The Cobb County Adult Detention Center was first accredited in 1999 and has maintained its commitment to meeting the requirements described in NCCHC’s standards for 23 years.

“I salute the supervisors, deputies, and health care staff for their commitment to excellence,” said Sheriff Craig D. Owens, Sr. “The NCCHC accreditation is a testament to the hard work we’ve done since January 2021 to improve our Detention Center operations from top to bottom.”

Advertisement

The facility covers 11 acres of property and consists of 17 housing pods, a full-service kitchen, auxiliary kitchen, drug lab, office spaces, and a physical agility course. It has a maximum capacity of 3,200 detainees.

NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.

“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Cobb County Adult Detention Center has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” said National Commission CEO Deborah Ross. “Accreditation is a voluntary process and we commend the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

Under the direction of Sheriff Owens, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing a Triple Crown award, a trifecta of accreditations by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, the American Correctional Association’s Commission on Accreditation for Corrections, and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.