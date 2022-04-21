COVID in Cobb County: from the reports issued Wednesday April 20

The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday April 21, 2022.

Cobb County numbers

The Georgia Department of Public Health displays its COVID statistics based on 14-day blocks.

New cases in Cobb over the past 14 days: 484

14-day case rate per 100,000 of population: 61

Number of cases in Cobb since the pandemic began: 138,521

Cases per 100,000 of population since the pandemic began: 17,521

Cobb numbers and rate from the CDC County View

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gets its numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, but presents them in 7-day blocks rather than the 14-day blocks presented by the GDPH.

7-day Metrics

Total cases 194 Case rate (past 7 days) 25.52 % Change (past 7 days) -31.93 Total deaths <10 Death rate (past 7 days) Since fewer than 10, rate no reported % Change (past 7 days) -25

Confirmed Cases Antigen Positive Cases Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations 2,092 732 73 243

Hospital bed and ventilator report

Region N which includes Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties, has:

1,193 general inpatient beds in use out of 1,398 total beds, or 85.34%

151 ICU beds in use out of a total of 192 total ICU beds, or 78.65%.

146 ED beds in use out of 296 total beds, or 49.32%

69 ventilators in use out of 186 total ventilators, or 37.10%

2.1% of patients in Region N are classified as COVID-19 patients.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

COVID for Cobb County is reported on the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link