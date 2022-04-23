COVID School-aged surveillance report for Cobb County

The following are the numbers for COVID in Cobb County and in the State of Georgia from the School Aged Surveillance report issued on Friday April 22.

Cobb County Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category 0-4 5107 22 47 Moderate 5-17 24866 42 32 Moderate 18-22 15694 30 64 Moderately High Georgia Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category 0-4 75313 380 58 Moderately High 5-17 355449 1002 54 Moderately High 18-22 220057 695 95 Moderately High

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.

Advertisement

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Visit the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link