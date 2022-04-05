Flash flood warning for Cobb County; North Cobb already experiencing some flooding at Allatoona Creek

The National Weather Service , has issued a flash flood warning for Cobb County and parts of five other counties in metro Atlanta. Flooding is already occurring in north Cobb near Allatoona Creek.

What is in the warning?

The warning states:

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… Advertisement Southern Cherokee County in north central Georgia… Northern Clayton County in north central Georgia… Cobb County in north central Georgia… DeKalb County in north central Georgia… Northeastern Douglas County in north central Georgia… Fulton County in north central Georgia… Central Gwinnett County in north central Georgia… * Until 845 PM EDT Tuesday. * At 244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain occurring over the Atlanta metropolitan area. Between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Canton, Decatur, Jonesboro, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth, Woodstock, Acworth and Forest Park.

What is the situation now?

North Cobb is already experiencing flooding from Allatoona Creek as stated in the excerpt from the NWS report below:

Flood Warning National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 230 PM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022 …The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia… Allatoona Creek near Mars Hill affecting Cobb County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && GAC067-060630- /O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0060.220405T1830Z-000000T0000Z/ /MAHG1.1.ER.220405T1811Z.220405T1815Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 230 PM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022 …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… * WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE…Allatoona Creek near Mars Hill. * WHEN…From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS…At 13 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands and fields near the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on Stilesboro Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 2:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.1 feet and rising. – Forecast…No forecast is available for this location. – Flood stage is 13 feet.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

