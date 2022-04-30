Job Fair today for Cobb Emergency 911 at North Cobb Regional Library

Until 4 p.m. this afternoon, Saturday April 30, a job fair is taking place for Cobb Emergency 911 positions at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

According to the flyer for the event, the starting pay is $18.00 per hours and rises to $19.24 after 18 months on the job. There is a $1,500 signing bonus, and for applicants who are already POST certified the signing bonus is $2,000.

Benefits include health/dental/life insurance, tuition assistance and paid parental leave.

Qualification are that the applicant be at least 18 years of age, with a high school diploma, a U.S. citizen and have no felony convictions.

About E911

The Cobb County E911 department describes itself as follows on its web page:

Created in 1987, Cobb County E911 answers about 1,200 emergency phone calls and 1,000 non-emergency phone calls daily, totaling 800,000 phone calls each year.

Cobb County E911 is a 24-hour, toll-free voice for emergency calls for service.

All E911 employees are CPR, Emergency Fire Dispatch (EFD), and Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) certified, enabling them to give life saving instructions until help arrives.

Cobb County E911 dispatches units for the Cobb County Police and Fire Departments, Marietta Police and Fire Departments, and the Sheriff’s Office.

Cobb County E911 subscribes to the AT&T Language line which can translate over 140 languages. It is normally accessed by using three-way calling to a 1-800 number.

All E911 Department personnel are TDD (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf) and TTY (Teletypewriter) certified for the deaf and hearing impaired. By federal law, access to 911 must be provided to the deaf and hearing impaired.

Our department operates three (3) twelve hour shifts.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.