Hot Topics

Kennesaw Parks & Rec’s annual Backyard Campout returns to Swift-Cantrell Park

TOPICS:
A group of families, backs to the camera, in the process of setting up a campsite with multiple tentsPhoto provided by the City of Kennesaw

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 27, 2022

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation, in support of the National Wildlife Federation’s encouragement of outdoor activities by families, announced in the following press release that the annual Backyard Campout will be held on Saturday May 14:

Kennesaw, GA (April 27, 2022) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s annual Backyard Campout is returning to Swift-Cantrell Park on Saturday, May 14! Attendees will enjoy camping under the night sky, along with backyard games, field activities, and campfire entertainment featuring stargazing and s’mores.

The registration fee is $25 per 10’x10’ campsite and includes a hot dog dinner and biscuit breakfast. Participants will need to bring their own tent. A limited number of campsites are available. Advance registration is required.

Register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE5NDI0NzM

Advertisement

All participants under the age of 17 must be accompanied in their tent by their parent/legal guardian or another family member over the age of 18.

Kennesaw Parks & Rec hosts this event in support of the National Wildlife Federation’s efforts to encourage children and families to experience the outdoors and connect with nature.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation orcall Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

People

Population
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent 7.4%
Persons under 18 years, percent 23.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 10.3%
Female persons, percent 52.2%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent 61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 23.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a) 5.4%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.1%
Two or More Races, percent 6.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 52.1%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,100
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.2%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202067.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$215,800
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,536
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$433
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,347
Building permits, 2020
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202013,030
Persons per household, 2016-20202.62
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202083.4%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202022.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.7%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202093.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20205.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202071.4%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202066.8%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)109,733
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)104,760
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)550,659
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)840,389
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$27,118
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202034.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,972
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$35,220
Persons in poverty, percent 12.5%

Businesses

Businesses
All firms, 20123,908
Men-owned firms, 20121,894
Women-owned firms, 20121,651
Minority-owned firms, 20121,337
Nonminority-owned firms, 20122,384
Veteran-owned firms, 2012341
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20123,361

Geography

Geography
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Kennesaw Parks & Rec’s annual Backyard Campout returns to Swift-Cantrell Park"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.