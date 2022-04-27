Tax consultant McGuire Sponsel to open new office in Cobb’s Cumberland area

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that the specialty tax consulting firm McGuire Sponsel will open a new Atlanta office at 2500 Cumberland Parkway.

Twenty employees will initially work from the 9,000-square-foot space, and the company plans to add an additional 30 employees over a three-year period.

“Growing our presence in the Southeast is critical to the success of our business. Updating and expanding our office in Atlanta shows we are built on a strong foundation and are scaling quickly alongside our clients and partners”, said TJ Sponsel, Managing Shareholder.

According to the press release, “This is McGuire Sponsel’s first investment in Cobb County, Ga. The Indianapolis-based firm has additional offices in Raleigh and Louisville.”

“We are proud to join our economic development partners in Cobb County to welcome McGuire Sponsel to metro Atlanta,” said the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Brittany Young, Acting Deputy Commissioner, Global Commerce. “Thanks to Georgia’s record-setting economic development growth, consultants and professional services teams are also creating jobs and finding numerous opportunities for business development across our state.”

“We applaud McGuire Sponsel’s decision to expand its presence here in metro Atlanta,” said David Hartnett, Chief Economic Development Officer. “Metro Atlanta offers many benefits to businesses like McGuire Sponsel such as a diverse and highly educated talent pool and ease of travel across the planet through our airport as well as a very reasonable cost of doing business and living.”

“Locating in Cumberland places McGuire Sponsel in the heart of the county’s business and financial center,” said Dana Johnson, Executive Director of SelectCobb. “McGuire Sponsel joins a diverse and growing business community that we have here in Cobb County.”

