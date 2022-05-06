Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, May 6

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Friday May 6, with a high near 77 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 81.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .