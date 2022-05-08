Cobb Executive Women hosts Chief Terri Blackmer for May 15 luncheon

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release announcing that Chief Terri Blackmer will be the featured speaker:

ATLANTA (May 4, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) on Friday, May 13 for CEW’s May Luncheon featuring Chief Terri Blackmer. Chief Blackmer will share about leading change that will create accountability, empowerment, and ownership to produce a highly effective team.

Chief Terri Blackmer has over 33 years in law enforcement, with 26 years in supervision and executive management. During her law enforcement career, she has served in various assignments including Field Operations, Special Operations, Training Academy, Investigations, and Critical Incident Command. In addition, she has had a career of firsts, being the first female K9 Unit Commander and the first female Academy Director in the history of the Cobb County Police Department.

Registration is open until May 10 at https://bit.ly/3P02PPq. The luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Gregory Doyle Calhoun & Rogers LLC.

For more information about Cobb Executive Women, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background, and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish. For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.

About Cobb Executive Women

CEW is a group within the Cobb Chamber dedicated cultivating mutually beneficial and supportive professional relationships among executive women in Cobb County. Monthly luncheons highlight the key roles Cobb’s women leaders play in the economy and inspires women to achieve success personally, professionally and within their community. In addition, the program explores how women-owned and managed businesses continue to thrive in the pro-business environment fostered by the Cobb Chamber.