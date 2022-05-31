Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Tuesday May 31

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for the afternoon of Tuesday May 31.

The outlook ( which you can read by following this link ) warns of possible isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening “capable of producing a few lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.”

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across central Georgia and portions of north Georgia. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing a few lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening for Thursday through Monday.

What time period does it cover?

The possibility of scattered afternoon thunderstorms is expected to continue through next Monday.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

