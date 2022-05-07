Please take the United Way/Cobb County survey on equal access and opportunity in the ad on this page

I don’t think I’ve ever directly encouraged readers to click on a specific ad on our page, but I’m going to make an exception for the survey created by Cobb County and the The United Way for Greater Atlanta linked to the ad on this page labeled “Cobb 2022 Opportunity and Access Survey.”

The county in its weekly newsletter described the survey as follows:

Cobb leaders want to better understand your opinions on equal access and opportunity in the county. The county has teamed up with The United Way for Greater Atlanta to create a survey on the subject and we hope you will take a minute to take part. All survey responses will be kept confidential. As a thank you for participating, respondents will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.

