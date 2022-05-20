Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for May 21 to 27

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday May 21 to Friday May 27, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Hazel Street (Whitlock Ave to Maxwell Ave) – Hazel St is closed for a neighborhood Party on May 21 2022.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs. The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT. Advertisement Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.