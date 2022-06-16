Another scorcher expected in Cobb County today with heat index up to 107

It’s expected to be another scorcher today, as the heat index is expected to reach up to 107 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for Thursday June 16.

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website :

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

What is in the heat advisory?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values of up to 107 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

What time period does it cover?

The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Heny, Butts,

Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs,

Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome,Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville,Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers,Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon,Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus,Cordele, and Vidalia

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

