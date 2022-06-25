Cobb budget and millage rate hearings soon underway against backdrop of critical staff shortages

Next Tuesday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m., the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation of the proposed FY23 budget during a work session. The news release announcing the work session stated, “This meeting will follow the Board of Tax Assessors’ approval of the tax digest and will consider the recent pay and class report submitted by Evergreen during a work session earlier this year.”

The budget has been developed against a backdrop of critical staff shortages reported by department managers.

Prior to the last BOC meeting, the staffing shortages were on the agenda, and a news release from the county gave the following report on vacancies within departments:

40% in the Department of Transportation

32% in the Property Management Department

31% in the Water System

30% in the Fleet Management Department

27% in the PARKS Department

A news release on the BOC budget work session stated:

This meeting will follow the Board of Tax Assessors’ approval of the tax digest and will consider the recent pay and class report submitted by Evergreen during a work session earlier this year. Cobb Department Managers warned commissioners that many “critical” frontline positions remain vacant because workers have left for higher-paying jobs, and it has been challenging to replace them.



Three public hearings on the budget and millage rate will be held in July on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

You can view this meeting (as well as all commission meetings) and the hearings at www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV.

The county’s news release about the informational budget work session listed the following resources to allow residents to prepare for the budget hearings:

