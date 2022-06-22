Code Orange air quality alert issued for metro Atlanta

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division relayed a Code Orange air quality alert to the National Weather Service warning of high ozone levels on Wednesday June 22.

In addition Cobb County and other nearby counties are under a heat advisory.

Here is the text of the air quality alert:

…CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Advertisement Wednesday June 22… The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Wednesday June 22. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.

Precautions to take

According to the EPA’s website https://AirNow.gov :

People with lung disease such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and people who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day –– take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

Everyone else: Enjoy your outdoor activities.

May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather. Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records. So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Minimum Average Departure from Norm Precipitation



















2022-05-01 81 65 73 5.7 0 2022-05-02 86 65 75.5 8 0 2022-05-03 86 66 76 8.2 0 2022-05-04 87 64 75.5 7.4 0.41 2022-05-05 87 67 77 8.7 0 2022-05-06 80 67 73.5 4.9 0.15 2022-05-07 69 60 64.5 -4.4 0 2022-05-08 69 54 61.5 -7.7 T 2022-05-09 73 53 63 -6.4 0 2022-05-10 82 57 69.5 -0.2 0 2022-05-11 84 60 72 2 0 2022-05-12 85 64 74.5 4.3 0 2022-05-13 79 65 72 1.5 T 2022-05-14 82 63 72.5 1.8 0 2022-05-15 86 66 76 5 T 2022-05-16 87 66 76.5 5.2 0 2022-05-17 85 60 72.5 1 0 2022-05-18 88 63 75.5 3.7 0 2022-05-19 90 70 80 8 0 2022-05-20 88 69 78.5 6.2 0 2022-05-21 89 71 80 7.5 0 2022-05-22 88 70 79 6.2 0.02 2022-05-23 78 68 73 0 1.47 2022-05-24 84 68 76 2.7 T 2022-05-25 80 68 74 0.5 0.2 2022-05-26 76 69 72.5 -1.3 0.18 2022-05-27 82 66 74 0 T 2022-05-28 81 60 70.5 -3.7 0 2022-05-29 86 68 77 2.5 0 2022-05-30 89 68 78.5 3.8 T 2022-05-31 87 67 77 2.1 0 Sum 2574 2007











Average 83.03 64.7 73.9







Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2









For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

