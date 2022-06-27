Items on the Cobb Board of Commissioners consent agenda for the Tuesday June 28 meeting

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners consent agenda consists of topics needing a vote that are expected to be adopted without opposition on the board. The consent agenda is printed near the top of the complete agenda, immediately after the presentations, any public hearings that need to be conducted, and the public comment section, but before the regular agenda.

This article was put together before the BOC’s agenda preparation meeting held 9 a.m. Monday June 27, so there is a chance items have been added or removed from consent. Visit the link above for any updates.

The consent agenda is intended to speed up the meeting so that time is spent on items requiring further discussion and an individual vote.

The numbering starts with “4,” since previous presentations and a hearing were labeled 1-3.

Sheriff

4. To approve an Inmate Housing Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Kennesaw, and adopt the related Resolution. (for more information follow this link to an article about the agreement).

District Attorney

5. To approve a contract with the Georgia Department of Human Services and the Cobb

Judicial Circuit District Attorney to provide Child Support Services to the citizens of

Cobb County.



6. To accept one-time supplemental funding in support of a contract with the Georgia

Department of Human Services and the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney to

provide Child Support Services to the citizens of Cobb County.

Water System

7. To approve final funding for the work order under the Unit Price Contract for Water,

Sewer, and Miscellaneous Services with Tippins Contracting Company, Inc. for

Somerset Road Water Main Replacement, Program No. W2395.



8. To authorize the use of available State Contracts and Sourcewell (formerly NJPA)

Contracted Pricing Agreements for the procurement of new and replacement vehicles

and equipment for the Water System’s System Maintenance Division and Water

Protection Division.

Transportation

9. To approve an Intergovernmental Lighting District Agreement with the Board of Regents

of the University System of Georgia, on behalf of Kennesaw State University, and the

Town Center Community Improvement District regarding the addition of pedestrian

lights.



10. To approve Amendment No. 2 to the Consultant Services Agreement with Michael

Baker International, Inc., for the program management, planning, design/engineering,

and construction management of capital improvement projects at Cobb County

International Airport – McCollum Field, CCDOT Contract No. 001188.

Senior Services

11. To approve the 2023 Annual Contract with the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) for

Title III-B, Title III-C-1, Title III-C-2, Title III-E, CBS-HCBS State (Home and Community

Based Services), CBS-Respite, CBS Case Management, SSBG-HCBS (Social Services

Block Grant), NSIP Federal (Nutrition Services Incentive Program), NSIP State, NSIP

SSBG, Alzheimer’s Program State and CBS Alzheimer’s State funding, for July 1, 2022

through June 30, 2023.

PARKS

12. To approve a purchase order with Hasley Recreation, Inc. for materials and labor to

procure and install a 20’ x 44’ Prefabricated Pavilion structure at Sewell Park, using

Fund Balance Appropriations approved by the Board of Commissioners on April 12,

2022.



13. To approve expenditures with Allstar Electrical, through Cobb County Master Contract

Agreement, to fund electrical improvements at Jim R. Miller Park.

Support Services Administration

14. To approve a contract with McWhirter Realty Partners, LLC for commercial real estate

brokerage services related to the sale and lease of Cobb County properties and the

purchase and lease of new properties for use by the County.

Information Services

15. To approve a list of six pre-qualified firms capable of providing design, installation and

maintenance services for Cobb County’s enterprise video surveillance and access

control system and approve Master agreements with these firms.



16. To approve the transfer of funding that was appropriated for FY 2022 capital

improvement projects and to authorize the Purchasing Director to purchase hardware,

software and implementation services greater than $100,000.00 from Prosys

Information Systems (Prosys) for the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Replacement

and Upgrade Project.



17. To approve a Project Agreement with Controlled Access, Inc. (CAI) to install the

County’s enterprise video surveillance system at Jim R. Miller Park.

Police Department

18. To authorize the acceptance of funding from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for

Precision Immobilization Technique driver training.

Community Development

19. To approve annexation notice of Non-Objection per HB 489 Intergovernmental

Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for the annexation of a tract of land that total

0.7 acres located at 3520 Hickory Grove Road



20. To approve annexation notice of Non-Objection per HB 489 Intergovernmental

Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for the annexation of a 16.04 acre tract of

land known as Vinings Brooke Subdivision into the City of Smyrna.



21. To approve annexation notice of Non-Objection per HB 489 Intergovernmental

Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for the annexation of a 43.12 acre tract of

land known as Heritage Mill Subdivision formally known as Norton Place into the City of

Smyrna.

Finance

22. To adopt a resolution adopting all budget amendments set forth in agenda items on this

date.

CobbWorks

23. To authorize the application for the recertification of CobbWorks, Inc. as the local

WorkForce development board, (LWDB) for Cobb County, the Local Workforce

Development Area #03 Region #04, for a two year period to comply with the provisions

of the workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

County Clerk

24. To approve minutes.