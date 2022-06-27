Items on the Cobb Board of Commissioners consent agenda for the Tuesday June 28 meeting

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners consent agenda consists of topics needing a vote that are expected to be adopted without opposition on the board. The consent agenda is printed near the top of the complete agenda, immediately after the presentations, any public hearings that need to be conducted, and the public comment section, but before the regular agenda.
This article was put together before the BOC’s agenda preparation meeting held 9 a.m. Monday June 27, so there is a chance items have been added or removed from consent. Visit the link above for any updates.
The consent agenda is intended to speed up the meeting so that time is spent on items requiring further discussion and an individual vote.
The numbering starts with “4,” since previous presentations and a hearing were labeled 1-3.
Sheriff
4. To approve an Inmate Housing Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Kennesaw, and adopt the related Resolution. (for more information follow this link to an article about the agreement).
District Attorney
5. To approve a contract with the Georgia Department of Human Services and the Cobb
Judicial Circuit District Attorney to provide Child Support Services to the citizens of
Cobb County.
6. To accept one-time supplemental funding in support of a contract with the Georgia
Department of Human Services and the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney to
provide Child Support Services to the citizens of Cobb County.
Water System
7. To approve final funding for the work order under the Unit Price Contract for Water,
Sewer, and Miscellaneous Services with Tippins Contracting Company, Inc. for
Somerset Road Water Main Replacement, Program No. W2395.
8. To authorize the use of available State Contracts and Sourcewell (formerly NJPA)
Contracted Pricing Agreements for the procurement of new and replacement vehicles
and equipment for the Water System’s System Maintenance Division and Water
Protection Division.
Transportation
9. To approve an Intergovernmental Lighting District Agreement with the Board of Regents
of the University System of Georgia, on behalf of Kennesaw State University, and the
Town Center Community Improvement District regarding the addition of pedestrian
lights.
10. To approve Amendment No. 2 to the Consultant Services Agreement with Michael
Baker International, Inc., for the program management, planning, design/engineering,
and construction management of capital improvement projects at Cobb County
International Airport – McCollum Field, CCDOT Contract No. 001188.
Senior Services
11. To approve the 2023 Annual Contract with the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) for
Title III-B, Title III-C-1, Title III-C-2, Title III-E, CBS-HCBS State (Home and Community
Based Services), CBS-Respite, CBS Case Management, SSBG-HCBS (Social Services
Block Grant), NSIP Federal (Nutrition Services Incentive Program), NSIP State, NSIP
SSBG, Alzheimer’s Program State and CBS Alzheimer’s State funding, for July 1, 2022
through June 30, 2023.
PARKS
12. To approve a purchase order with Hasley Recreation, Inc. for materials and labor to
procure and install a 20’ x 44’ Prefabricated Pavilion structure at Sewell Park, using
Fund Balance Appropriations approved by the Board of Commissioners on April 12,
2022.
13. To approve expenditures with Allstar Electrical, through Cobb County Master Contract
Agreement, to fund electrical improvements at Jim R. Miller Park.
Support Services Administration
14. To approve a contract with McWhirter Realty Partners, LLC for commercial real estate
brokerage services related to the sale and lease of Cobb County properties and the
purchase and lease of new properties for use by the County.
Information Services
15. To approve a list of six pre-qualified firms capable of providing design, installation and
maintenance services for Cobb County’s enterprise video surveillance and access
control system and approve Master agreements with these firms.
16. To approve the transfer of funding that was appropriated for FY 2022 capital
improvement projects and to authorize the Purchasing Director to purchase hardware,
software and implementation services greater than $100,000.00 from Prosys
Information Systems (Prosys) for the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Replacement
and Upgrade Project.
17. To approve a Project Agreement with Controlled Access, Inc. (CAI) to install the
County’s enterprise video surveillance system at Jim R. Miller Park.
Police Department
18. To authorize the acceptance of funding from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for
Precision Immobilization Technique driver training.
Community Development
19. To approve annexation notice of Non-Objection per HB 489 Intergovernmental
Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for the annexation of a tract of land that total
0.7 acres located at 3520 Hickory Grove Road
20. To approve annexation notice of Non-Objection per HB 489 Intergovernmental
Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for the annexation of a 16.04 acre tract of
land known as Vinings Brooke Subdivision into the City of Smyrna.
21. To approve annexation notice of Non-Objection per HB 489 Intergovernmental
Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for the annexation of a 43.12 acre tract of
land known as Heritage Mill Subdivision formally known as Norton Place into the City of
Smyrna.
Finance
22. To adopt a resolution adopting all budget amendments set forth in agenda items on this
date.
CobbWorks
23. To authorize the application for the recertification of CobbWorks, Inc. as the local
WorkForce development board, (LWDB) for Cobb County, the Local Workforce
Development Area #03 Region #04, for a two year period to comply with the provisions
of the workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
County Clerk
24. To approve minutes.
Leave a comment