NWS hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and much of north Georgia: thunderstorms, possible flash floods

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms, and possible flash flooding.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Tonight… Advertisement The probability of widespread hazardous weather is low. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across primarily north Georgia tonight as storms continue to move into the area from northern Alabama. Primary threats will be frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Some isolated flash flooding may be possible where heavier thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible beginning early in the day Wednesday and lasting into the afternoon and evening. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Sunday, primarily during the afternoon and evening.

What time period does it cover?

The time range is from Wednesday June 8 through next Sunday.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

