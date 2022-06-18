Hot Topics

Summer concert series at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

TOPICS:
Mable HouseThe Mable House complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 18, 2022

Cobb County government published the following schedule of summer concerts at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, located at 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126:

Grab tickets to amazing concerts at Cobb’s Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Dine at outdoor tables, or sit theater-style and on the lawn. Bring in food for a festive picnic or buy concessions on site. These are some of the upcoming shows:

June 18, 7 p.m. – Wade Ford Concert Series: Gregory Porter, Marion Meadows, Alex Bugnon
Purchase tickets here

June 25, 7 p.m. – Taylor Dayne
Purchase tickets here

Advertisement

June 26, 7 p.m. – Wade Ford Concert Series: Brian Culbertson, Gerald Albright
Purchase tickets here

July 1,7 p.m
2022 Nothin But Soul Tour – Van Fields Stylistics “Revue”/ The Dells “Revue”
Purchase tickets here.

July 02, 7 p.m.
Wade Ford Concert Series:
Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock
Purchase tickets here.

Sun, July 03, 7 p.m.
Wade Ford Concert Series
Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock
Purchase tickets here

Aug. 21
WAR and the Ohio Players, which had been postponed, has been rescheduled for Aug. 21

About Mableton

Mableton is a Census Designated Place in Cobb County, Georgia. A CDP is an area that is not incorporated, but that has enough historical identity that the census keeps records on it by name.

The U.S. Census Bureau give the following quick facts about Mableton CDP:

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$68,777

People

Population
Population, Census, April 1, 202040,834
Population, Census, April 1, 201037,115
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent 8.3%
Persons under 18 years, percent 24.9%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 11.6%
Female persons, percent 51.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent 46.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 41.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.1%
Asian alone, percent(a) 2.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Two or More Races, percent 3.6%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 21.1%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 33.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,390
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.0%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202072.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$210,600
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,465
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$388
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,187
Building permits, 2021
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202015,080
Persons per household, 2016-20202.76
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202090.0%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202025.3%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202096.8%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202087.7%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202037.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20207.4%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.5%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202070.9%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202064.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)D
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)22,339
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)52,068
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)272,978
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)NA
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202032.4
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$68,777
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$34,935
Persons in poverty, percent 8.9%

Businesses

Businesses
All firms, 20124,308
Men-owned firms, 20122,168
Women-owned firms, 20121,765
Minority-owned firms, 20122,799
Nonminority-owned firms, 20121,363
Veteran-owned firms, 2012308
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20123,834

Geography

Geography
Population per square mile, 20101,804.5
Land area in square miles, 201020.57
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Summer concert series at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.