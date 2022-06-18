Summer concert series at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

Cobb County government published the following schedule of summer concerts at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, located at 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126:

Grab tickets to amazing concerts at Cobb’s Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Dine at outdoor tables, or sit theater-style and on the lawn. Bring in food for a festive picnic or buy concessions on site. These are some of the upcoming shows: June 18, 7 p.m. – Wade Ford Concert Series: Gregory Porter, Marion Meadows, Alex Bugnon

June 25, 7 p.m. – Taylor Dayne

June 26, 7 p.m. – Wade Ford Concert Series: Brian Culbertson, Gerald Albright

July 1,7 p.m

2022 Nothin But Soul Tour – Van Fields Stylistics “Revue”/ The Dells “Revue”

July 02, 7 p.m.

Wade Ford Concert Series:

Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock

Sun, July 03, 7 p.m.

Wade Ford Concert Series

Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock

Aug. 21

WAR and the Ohio Players, which had been postponed, has been rescheduled for Aug. 21.

About Mableton

Mableton is a Census Designated Place in Cobb County, Georgia. A CDP is an area that is not incorporated, but that has enough historical identity that the census keeps records on it by name.

The U.S. Census Bureau give the following quick facts about Mableton CDP:

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $68,777

People

Population Population, Census, April 1, 2020 40,834 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 37,115 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 8.3% Persons under 18 years, percent 24.9% Persons 65 years and over, percent 11.6% Female persons, percent 51.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 46.2% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 41.4% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.1% Asian alone, percent(a) 2.5% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 21.1% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 33.5% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2,390 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.0% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 72.2% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $210,600 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,465 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $388 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,187 Building permits, 2021 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 15,080 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.76 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 90.0% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 25.3% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 96.8% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 91.3% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 87.7% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 37.8% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 7.4% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.5% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 70.9% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 64.3% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) D Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 22,339 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 52,068 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 272,978 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) NA Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 32.4 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $68,777 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $34,935 Persons in poverty, percent 8.9%

Businesses

Businesses All firms, 2012 4,308 Men-owned firms, 2012 2,168 Women-owned firms, 2012 1,765 Minority-owned firms, 2012 2,799 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 1,363 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 308 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 3,834

Geography

Geography Population per square mile, 2010 1,804.5 Land area in square miles, 2010 20.57