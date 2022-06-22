Triple homicide in South Cobb

A triple homicide was discovered by Cobb police answering a call of shots fired on Tuesday. The victims were found on Gardner Street. Gardner Street is a residential street running between Factory Shoals Road and Gordon Lane.

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the incident seems to have arisen from a domestic dispute, and a 37-year-old man has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in connection with the crime.

According to the booking information, the man who was arrested resides at the same address as the place the victims were found, and his date of birth is listed as 1984. He was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault. The arrest was made on Factory Shoals Road, according to the booking information.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The public information release describes the incident as follows;

Patrol Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired at approximately 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. When they arrived they found three victims: 63-year-old Donnell Peaks, 60-year-old Janice Peaks, and 38-year-old Cameron King. All three were suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Donnell and Janice Peaks were pronounced deceased on the scene. Cameron King was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

A arrest was made not far from the incident. No other suspects are thought to be involved.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-499-3945.