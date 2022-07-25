Cobb County weather forecast and climate report: Monday July 25

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny morning skies here in Cobb County on Monday July 25, but becoming mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

The expected highs are in the upper 80s.

The NWS also has a hazardous weather outlook in effect for the region due to the expectation of scattered storms, some of which could become strong.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday

Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday

Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

June 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max temperature Min Temperature Averate Temperature Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-06-01 92 70 81 5.9 0 2022-06-02 92 73 82.5 7.1 0 2022-06-03 86 68 77 1.4 0 2022-06-04 85 70 77.5 1.7 0 2022-06-05 86 68 77 1 0 2022-06-06 86 68 77 0.8 1.19 2022-06-07 84 69 76.5 0.1 0.66 2022-06-08 85 69 77 0.4 0.49 2022-06-09 85 68 76.5 -0.3 T 2022-06-10 84 64 74 -3 0 2022-06-11 88 70 79 1.8 0 2022-06-12 92 73 82.5 5.1 0 2022-06-13 95 74 84.5 6.9 0 2022-06-14 95 79 87 9.3 0 2022-06-15 99 75 87 9.1 0.24 2022-06-16 97 76 86.5 8.4 0 2022-06-17 96 77 86.5 8.2 T 2022-06-18 93 72 82.5 4.1 0 2022-06-19 89 68 78.5 -0.1 0 2022-06-20 92 67 79.5 0.8 0 2022-06-21 95 70 82.5 3.6 0 2022-06-22 98 72 85 6 0 2022-06-23 98 76 87 7.8 0 2022-06-24 93 75 84 4.7 0.01 2022-06-25 93 74 83.5 4.1 0 2022-06-26 92 74 83 3.4 T 2022-06-27 91 71 81 1.3 2.4 2022-06-28 81 72 76.5 -3.3 0.09 2022-06-29 87 72 79.5 -0.4 0.22 2022-06-30 90 72 81 1 T Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

