Cobb election headquarters moving to Roswell Street in Marietta

The headquarters of Cobb County Elections and Registration is moving from its current location on Whitlock Avenue to 995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060.

The new headquarters will be near Cobb Parkway, and about a block from Marietta’s well-known landmark the Big Chicken.

The office will be closed from Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 for the move, and the new office will be open for business on Monday August 1.

The hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Advertisement

The Courier asked Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler the reason for the move, and she said the department had outgrown its old headquarters.

She said the previous headquarters will house other county facilities, but no decision has been yet made about what will be there.

About Cobb Elections

Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:

Name Title Janine Eveler Director Erica Hamilton Registration Manager Brenda Jemison Elections Manager Gerry Miller Preparation Center Manager

Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations. The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.

The current board is as follows:

Member Contact Appointed by Term Steven F. Bruning

(Assistant Secretary) 678-778-8033

Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025 Tori Silas

(Chairwoman) 404-539-0157

Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025 Jessica M. Brooks

(Vice Chair) 404-983-2986

Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org Democratic Party June 18, 2015 –

June 30, 2023 Pat Gartland 404-583-8989

Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org Republican Party July 8, 2019 –

June 30, 2023 Jennifer Mosbacher

(Secretary) 678-777-4883

Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org Commission Chairman July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025