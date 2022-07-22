Emergency bridge repairs in Marietta at I-75 and I-575 junction this weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that emergency bridge repairs will close lanes on I-75 near the intersection with I-575 this weekend.

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Southbound near its intersection with Interstate 575 southbound in the City of Marietta this weekend for emergency bridge repairs.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting, emergency work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 22 until 5 a.m. on Monday:

Two right lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 southbound approaching its intersection with I-575.

One left lane will be closed on the I-575 southbound exit ramp to I-75/SR 401 southbound. The ramp will remain open to traffic.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.