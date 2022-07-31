Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: scattered thunderstorms, more large-scale ‘forcing’ than usual for this time of year

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Sunday July 31 due to the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by more large-scale ‘forcing’ than usual for this time of year.

“Forcing” in weather and climate means the dynamic process that causes air to rise. It is an important factor in the effects of climate change.

For more information read this page on climate forcing from the NOAA website.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected

this afternoon and evening in North Georgia. With more large scale

forcing than usual for summertime conditions, these storms may

become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, locally heavy

rainfall leading to isolated flooding, and frequent lightning

being the primary hazards.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms in the afternoons and

evenings are expected each day through the rest of the forecast

period. As usual during the summer, any storm will have the

potential to become strong to severe and be capable of producing

gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The conditions for the hazardous weather are expected to last through at least next Saturday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

