Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and much of the region due to likelihood of scattered thunderstorms

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Friday July 29 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across north and central Georgia.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across north and central

Georgia this afternoon and evening. A few storms may become strong

to severe, most likely in north Georgia, and capable of producing

gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Some locations in portions of central and east Georgia could see

heat indices over 100 and approaching 105 this afternoon.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening

across much of the forecast area through Thursday, with the highest

chances across north Georgia this weekend. A few storms each day

could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds,

frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

Heat indices are expected likely to range from 100 to 105 degrees

in central Georgia over the weekend and into next week.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

