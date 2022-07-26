Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County due to likelihood of scattered storms throughout region

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Tuesday July 26 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which may become strong.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in north Georgia this

afternoon and evening, along with isolated thunderstorms in

central Georgia. A few of these storms may become strong, capable

of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent

lightning.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening

across much of the forecast area through the week. Some storms

each day could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds,

frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. No widespread

severe threat is anticipated at this time.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The outlook for thunderstorms is expected to last through the week.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

