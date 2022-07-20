Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County for July 20 and through the weekend

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia due to expected showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday July 20 and through the weekend.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area

during the day today. While no widespread severe weather is

expected, some storms could be strong to severe with damaging

wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall as the main

threats.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening

across much of the forecast area this week and into the weekend.

At this time, a more widespread severe threat exists on Thursday

as storms may develop into a more organized cluster or line. If

that happens, damaging winds will be likely on Thursday with a

more organized storm complex. Otherwise, some storms could be

strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning,

and heavy rainfall each afternoon for the remainder of the

weekend into early next week.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach,

Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The outlook is expected to last through the coming weekend.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

