Pedestrian fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver on Austell Road early this morning

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver at 1:43 a.m. this morning on Austell Road just north of Barber Road.

The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating this incident.

According to the preliminary investigation a 49-year-old Marietta man was walking west across Austell Road outside of a crosswalk. (The victim’s next-of-kin has not been notified).

He was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. The impact caused him to come to what investigators called an “uncontrolled rest” on the eastern shoulder of Austell Road.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render assistance, and fled north on Austell Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the public information release:

The vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet, should have damage consistent with a pedestrian strike on the front near the bumper, grille and/or hood. The vehicle may have had a plastic “chain” design license plate frame that is now damaged and missing pieces. This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.