Public comments on the Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan open through July 29

Cobb County posted the following announcement about the deadline for public comment on the Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan update:

Have your voice heard as Cobb County plans for the future! The Community Development Agency is accepting public comments through Friday, July 29, on the 5-year Update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The 2040 Comprehensive Plan is a long-range, community-designed growth strategy that will continue to make Cobb County an attractive place to invest, conduct business, and raise a family. This update was initiated on October 12, 2021. The 5-year update is mandated by the State of Georgia and ensures the current needs, goals, and policies of the plan are still relevant. After an extensive community engagement program, a draft version of the 5-year update is available for review and comment.



You can review the plan online at www.cobbcounty.org/comp-plan and select the “Draft Updated 2040” drop-down list to view the Main Document and Appendices. Proposed Land Use changes are also available for review and are subject to change based on comments. To submit your comments, please email comdevplanning@cobbcounty.org.

What has happened already in the planning process?

The following steps have already taken place.

Community Meetings/Workshops:

January 24, 2022; Virtual Meeting; County wide

February 3, 2022; Virtual Meeting; District 4

February 10, 2022; Virtual Meeting; District 3

February 24, 2022; Virtual Meeting; District 2

March 3, 2022; West Cobb Senior Center; District 1

Community Open House Meetings:

April 18, 2022; Cobb County Civic Center; County wide

April 21, 2022; Tim D. Lee Senior Center; District 3

April 25, 2022; South Cobb Community Center; District 4Page 11 of 389 April 28, 2022; West Cobb Senior Center; District 1

May 5, 2022; Windy Hill Community Center; District 2

Stakeholder Meeting/Interviews

December 16, 2021; Parks Administration Building

January & February 2022; Stakeholder Interviews (virtual)

Public Hearings

October 12, 2021; Kick-off

June 28, 2022; Notify community of public review

July 26, 2022; Notify community of submittal to Regional Development Center for review

What happens next?

The deadline for the Cobb Board of Commissioners to adopt the plan and submit it to the Atlanta Regional Commission is September 12, 2022. Missing that deadline could jeopardize the county’s Qualified Local Government Status, which is the mechanism by which Cobb County is eligible for Federal

and State funding.

After the ARC reviews the plan, it will come back to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for adoption.