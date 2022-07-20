Three Cobb County projects among Community Project Funding requests for Georgia 13th Congressional District passed by House

In a press release, Georgia 13th Congressional District Representative David Scott highlighted a list of projects that were passed by the House of Representatives, including three projects in Cobb County.

For details, read the press release reprinted below:

WASHINGTON – Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, today voted to pass eleven out of his requested Community Project Funding requests to deliver $18,108,519 to support constituents of Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District.

“I am pleased to announce that this appropriations package includes more than eighteen million dollars for transportation and infrastructure improvements, projects to enhance sustainability and environmental conservation measures, and aid to support entrepreneurs and small businesses in Georgia’s Thirteenth District,” said Congressman David Scott. “A significant portion of the initial requests were fully funded by Congress, and I am glad that we have such strong partnerships with local officials to help deliver important resources for our communities.”

Congressman Scott requested funding for fifteen projects, eleven of which passed initially through their respective Appropriations Subcommittees and subsequently through the full committee. The projects were voted on and passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. Next, the Senate will consider this appropriations bill. The remaining four community project funding requests await further consideration by the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations.

The following projects were passed in the U.S. House of Representatives:

Project Name: Clayton County Legal Aid Office

Requesting Organization/Entity: Atlanta Legal Aid Society

Amount Funded: $260,000

Explanation of Request: The funding will be used to open a full-service legal aid office in Clayton County, Georgia. An office in Clayton County is essential to provide the free legal services needed to help the large population of low-income residents in this community address the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the ongoing effects of income disparity, homelessness, and housing instability.

Project Name: Chattahoochee Riverlands – Bike/Pedestrian Bridge Feasibility Study

Requesting Organization/Entity: City of Smyrna

Amount Funded: $900,000

Explanation of Request: The funding would be used to develop a feasibility study for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Chattahoochee River, near the confluence of Proctor Creek, connecting Smyrna and Cobb County’s 2.7-mile ‘RiverLands Showcase’ greenway to Atlanta’s 6 mile Proctor Creek Greenway and new Chattahoochee Brick Park.

Project Name: Austell-South Cobb Transfer Center

Requesting Organization/Entity: Cobb County Department of Transportation

Amount Funded: $2,000,000

Explanation of Request: The funding will be used for a planned multi-modal transit facility for CobbLinc riders to transfer between routes or transportation modes, and to access the surrounding jobs, medical and community services, and surrounding development.

Project Name: Cobb Parkway Pedestrian Bridge North

Requesting Organization/Entity: Cumberland Community Improvement District

Amount Funded: $1,000,000

Explanation of Request: The funding will be used to build the Cobb Parkway Pedestrian Bridge North, a new pedestrian bridge constructed over Cobb Parkway, needed to help address safety, equity, access, and connectivity issues in the Cumberland and City of Smyrna region.

Project Name: Clayton Justice Center Transit Hub

Requesting Organization/Entity: Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority

Amount Funded: $1,000,000

Explanation of Request: The funding will be used for MARTA’s Clayton Justice Center Transit Hub, which will serve Routes 191, 192, 193 and 800 by providing customers covered waiting areas, fare vending, real-time arrival/information, and public restrooms.



Project Name: MARTA Safe Routes to Transportation

Requesting Organization/Entity: Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority

Amount Funded: $1,000,000

Explanation of Request: MARTA will create Safe Routes to Transit in Georgia’s 13th District by providing safe access to bus stops by constructing a variety of pedestrian and ADA improvements, with a focus on equity and historically disadvantaged communities.



Project Name: South Douglas Loop – Phase I – Lee Road Extension

Requesting Organization/Entity: Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Amount Funded: $5,000,000

Explanation of Request: The funding will be used to provide east-west connectivity to the southern portion of the county by extending the Lee Road arterial corridor that has direct access to I-20 at the Lee Road interchange.

Project Name: College Park South East Sewer Wastewater Pump Station Project

Requesting Organization/Entity: City of College Park

Amount Funded: $2,500,000

Explanation of Request: The funding will be used for engineering, survey, testing, and construction of the College Park South East Sewer Wastewater Pump Station, replacing the current 43-year-old system that pumps 80 percent of the city’s wastewater.



Project Name: Friendship Pump Station

Requesting Organization/Entity: Fulton County Government

Amount Funded: $3,452,972

Explanation of Request: The funding will be used to construct a pump station for Friendship Village, a 2,000-acre development that consists of a combination of mixed-use, single-family, multifamily, commercial, and civic developments including an amphitheater, school, and a fire station.



Project Name: Connect and Serve: Growing Underrepresented Companies in Manufacturing, Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation

Requesting Organization/Entity: Georgia Tech. Research Corporation

Amount Funded: $495,547

Explanation of Request: The funding would be used to provide underrepresented businesses in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District with procurement opportunities to expand by connecting them with major corporations and governmental entities as well as connecting them to technical assistance programs and services to help them improve their operations and workforce.



Project Name: Douglas County Community Business Incubator

Requesting Organization/Entity: Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Amount Funded: $500,000

Explanation of Request: The funding would be used to create a business incubator for the Douglas County community, which will provide local small businesses and entrepreneurs with a workspace to foster creativity, critical thinking, and new ideas. Additionally, it will allow for an expansion of the existing Douglas County Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship program.