Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water

Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades.

To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator Census of 2022.

Cobb County’s periodic newsletter posted the following details about the Cobb participation in the event:

Join Cobb Water and nature enthusiasts all over the state for the Great Georgia Pollinator Census of 2022. Cobb Water will guide you as you help gauge the health and diversity of pollinators across Georgia, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at our Wildlife & Rain Garden at the Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive, Marietta.

Attendees will help us record the number and type of pollinator species you find on different native wildflowers.

For questions, email: Water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org

Register here.

If you can’t make it to this event, you can participate from home and lend a hand in the count.

Read more here: https://ggapc.org/

Download the identification guide and observation sheet on this web page: https://ggapc.org/educators.

Video about the event

Here’s a video on how the count works, with instructions about how to use the guide provided for the count.

Further information

Here are further details of the event, reprinted from the Great Georgia Pollinator Census website:

Interested in joining our count this year? Here’s how: