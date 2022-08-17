Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday August 18

The National Weather Service forecasts likely showers here in Cobb County on Thursday August 18 with a high near 81 degrees.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Thursday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

July 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-07-01 83 74 78.5 -1.6 0.01 2022-07-02 91 72 81.5 1.3 0 2022-07-03 92 73 82.5 2.2 0.59 2022-07-04 93 73 83 2.6 1.69 2022-07-05 93 73 83 2.5 0.15 2022-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 T 2022-07-07 94 76 85 4.4 T 2022-07-08 94 74 84 3.3 0.02 2022-07-09 88 74 81 0.2 0.04 2022-07-10 87 72 79.5 -1.3 0.17 2022-07-11 81 72 76.5 -4.4 T 2022-07-12 88 73 80.5 -0.5 0 2022-07-13 91 74 82.5 1.5 0.25 2022-07-14 90 73 81.5 0.5 0 2022-07-15 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2022-07-16 90 71 80.5 -0.6 0 2022-07-17 90 73 81.5 0.4 0 2022-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 0.15 2022-07-19 87 69 78 -3.2 0.59 2022-07-20 92 74 83 1.8 T 2022-07-21 79 72 75.5 -5.7 0.11 2022-07-22 90 71 80.5 -0.7 0.13 2022-07-23 91 71 81 -0.2 T 2022-07-24 93 74 83.5 2.2 0 2022-07-25 91 74 82.5 1.2 0 2022-07-26 92 74 83 1.8 0 2022-07-27 93 74 83.5 2.3 0 2022-07-28 91 75 83 1.8 0.01 2022-07-29 94 75 84.5 3.3 0.23 2022-07-30 90 72 81 -0.2 0.03 2022-07-31 92 71 81.5 0.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

