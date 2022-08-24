Cobb Executive Women to host program on the widening achievement gap fueled by COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic widened the already substantial achievement gap among students.

The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) is hosting a program at their September 9, 2022 luncheon to hear from two academic experts who will discuss those impacts, and explore possible solutions.

The CEW luncheon will feature Kennesaw State University professors Megan Adams and Dr. Sanjuana Rodriguez who will discuss post-pandemic literacy trends among students, and what the community can do to help.

According to the press release for the event:

Emerging research on the impacts of COVID-19 on literacy indicates widening achievement gaps. For all students, additional literacy interventions are needed during the school year and during the summer months. For students without adequate resources in the school, home, or community, these needs are exacerbated. Adams and Dr. Rodriguez will describe the work KSU is doing in schools and how the community can assist.

Adams and Rodriguez co-authored, along with Dr. Kate Zimmer , the book Culturally Relevant Teaching: Preparing Teachers to Include All Learners , published in 2017.

Attendees are asked to donate books for the Academy for Language and Literacy and can purchase directly from the book list at https://amzn.to/3PJrnLs .

To register by the September 6 deadline, visit https://bit.ly/3QUO54E . The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Gas South. Lunch will be provided by Copeland’s of New Orleans.

For more information about Cobb Executive Women, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

