Cobb Public Library adds Kanopy to its streaming video services

The Cobb County Public Library recently added Kanopy to its menu of streaming video services.

Kanopy has an amazing array of movies and documentaries, from the Orson Welles classic “The Stranger,” to a documentary on Frantz Fanon.

Other things you’ll find browsing the service are dozens of children’s movies and educational videos (“French for Kids” for example, along with “Spanish for Kids,” and “Italian for Kids”).

One movie on their roster of particular interest to me, as a fan of old detective novels, is Robert Mitchum’s portrayal of Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe in 1975’s film noir classic “Farewell my Lovely.”

Advertisement

The cast includes Charlotte Rampling, John Ireland, Harry Dean Stanton and crime novelist Jim Thompson in his only acting role.

You can get to the menu of streaming services the Cobb Public Library offers by logging in with your card number and password, selecting “Research and Digital,” and from there going to “Streaming Content.”

You’ll see Kanopy and Kanopy Kids along with nearly a dozen other streaming services.

You’ll have to register for the Kanopy account separately, but it only takes a few minutes, and then you’re ready to binge-watch.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.