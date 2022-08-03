Cobb Young Professionals’ next leadership luncheon focuses on creativity and the arts

The next leadership luncheon of the Cobb Young Professionals will focus on creativity and the arts, with a group of panelists representing theatre, the visual arts, and creative placemaking.

For the details, read the press release from the Cobb Chamber, reprinted below:

ATLANTA (Aug. 16, 2022) — The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will host its next leadership luncheon on August 16 where a panel of CYP professionals will examine the significant role the arts play in the community and how to become an advocate for Cobb’s creative economy. Topics include Cobb’s arts and cultural landscape, the economic impact of creativity and creative placemaking.

Featured panelists include:

Andy Gaines, General Manager, Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

General Manager, Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Bonnie Reavis , Founder, Zenith Design Group, and Chair of the Marietta Arts Council

, Founder, Zenith Design Group, and Chair of the Marietta Arts Council Jennifer Hogan, Director of Community, Town Center Community Improvement District, and the Town Center Alliance

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Lyric Theatre and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Lunch will be catered by La Parilla Mexican Restaurant. Registration is open until August 12 at https://bit.ly/3ozUhT8 .

For more information about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.

