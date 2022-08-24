Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County August 24: “Isolated flash flooding may occur …”

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County an other parts of the region on due to the expectation of isolated thunderstorms. The primary dangers are gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, lightning and isolated flash flooding.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Isolated thunderstorms are expected by late morning through this

afternoon and evening across much of north and central Georgia. A

few storms may become may become strong to severe, capable of

producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent

lightning. Isolated flash flooding may occur with heavy rainfall.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible through Monday.

Each day a few storms could become strong to severe capable of

producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent

lightning. Localized flash flooding and flooding of rivers and

streams will also be possible, especially in areas that receive

multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The conditions that prompted this alert could last through next Monday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

