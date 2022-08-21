Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Sunday August 21

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Sunday August 21 due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this tonight. Storms may

become strong to severe and will be capable of producing gusty

winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Isolated

flash flooding cannot be ruled out where heavy rain occurs.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday…

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible through next

Friday. Each day, a few storms could become strong to severe,

capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and

frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding and flooding of

rivers and streams will also be possible, especially in areas that

receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the period.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The conditions described in the hazardous weather outlook are expected to last at least through next Friday.

