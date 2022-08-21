Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Sunday August 21

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Sunday August 21 due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Tonight…
Scattered thunderstorms are possible this tonight. Storms may
become strong to severe and will be capable of producing gusty
winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Isolated
flash flooding cannot be ruled out where heavy rain occurs.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday…
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible through next
Friday. Each day, a few storms could become strong to severe,
capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and
frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding and flooding of
rivers and streams will also be possible, especially in areas that
receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the period.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
How long does the danger last?
The conditions described in the hazardous weather outlook are expected to last at least through next Friday.
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.