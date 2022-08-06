Kiosk at Riverside Epicenter offers COVID PCR test 24 hours per day

Cobb County announced on its website that in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cobb & Douglas Public Health is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at the Riverside Epicenter.

(For a description of the difference between a PCR and an antigen COVID test from a molecular biologist, follow this link) .

According to the news release, these kiosks offer access to free COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Riverside Epicenter is located at 135 Riverside Parkway Austell, GA 30168

The news release gives the following further information:

Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required but is available at https://register.testandgo.com/ .

. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests provided through the kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test.

In most cases, test results will be available by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection.

A short video about how to use the kiosks can be found at: https://youtu.be/QPkKFQF3Qak

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

A useful source of statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previously reported 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a weekly status report on the pandemic. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link