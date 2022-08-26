The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb to host Healthcare Industry Council Meeting

The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb will host a Healthcare Industry Council Meeting on September 8 at the Cobb Chamber.

The Cobb Chamber is located at 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy #1000, Atlanta, GA 30339.

According to the press release announcing the event, the focus will be on employee wellness.

Panelists include:

Dr. Gilles LaMarche, Life University VP of University Advancement and Enrollment

Life University VP of University Advancement and Enrollment Brandon G. Hannah, Kaiser Permanente Workforce Health Consultant/Strategic Customer Engagement

Kaiser Permanente Workforce Health Consultant/Strategic Customer Engagement Jessica LaGala, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Employee Wellness Manager

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Employee Wellness Manager Erica Clausen-Lee,InfoMart Chief Product Officer

The program will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

To register visit https://bit.ly/3R2JHAn .

The Yearlong Sponsor of the event is Life University.

For more information about the program, contact Twana Roots at troots@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

