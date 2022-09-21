Are you an immigrant to the U.S. working on becoming a U.S. citizen?: the Cobb Public Library has Citizenship and Civics kits to help in your journey

Are you an immigrant to the U.S. working on naturalizing as a U.S. Citizen?

Starting October 3 the Cobb County Public Library will have kits available that will help you prepare.

According to the announcement on the Cobb Public Library website:

The Citizenship & Civics Kit created by Cobb County Public Library will be available for check-out starting Monday, October 3. The kit includes official U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) publications and study guides on the naturalization process for becoming a U.S. citizen.

The kit is designed to provide information for people seeking to explore the steps for becoming a citizen, a process which, for some immigrants seeking thorough and accurate details about the process can be a challenge, said Katherine Zavala, a member of the library’s Community and User Engagement department. The kit will also help prepare them in advance for meeting with an immigration attorney, added Zavala, who chairs the library’s Multicultural Services Team and leads the Citizenship & Civics Kit initiative.

“Coming from an immigrant family and being the only one born in the states, I remembered when my family, at separate times, became U.S. Naturalized Citizens and how they had to seek out study materials to help them in this process,” said Zavala.

>> To read all the details, follow this link to the announcement on the Cobb Public Library webpage

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .