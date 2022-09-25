City of Powder Springs participating in Veterans Job Fair next Thursday

The City of Powder Springs will participate in the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Thursday in hopes of recruiting veterans to work for the city.

The city issued the following press release about the event:

WHO: The City of Powder Springs and DAV RecruitMilitary are joining forces to empower veterans and military spouses with meaningful career opportunities.

WHAT: The City of Powder Springs will recruit at the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair. This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MORE DETAILS: “The City of Powder Springs recognizes the value that veterans and military spouses bring to our organization as we seek to hire and retain America’s top talent by participating in the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair,” said William Tanks, executive director for Public Services, Equity, and Inclusion for the City of Powder Springs.

“Our driving purpose is to empower veterans to find meaningful work opportunities,” said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary. “We work with companies throughout the world that see tremendous value in the transferable skills that military trained personnel bring to their organizations. We are please to provide these companies with a vast network of highly qualified veteran job candidates looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities.”

The City of Powder Springs is looking to hire veterans for multiple job openings in the City.

City of Powder Springs

Contact: Rosalyn Nealy, HR Director

Email: rnealy@cityofpowdersprings.org

Website: cityofpowdersprings.org

RecruitMilitary

Contact: Kelly Wagner

Email: kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com

Website: recruitmilitary.com

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883 .

The City Councils is as follows:

Mayor Al Thurman Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro Tem Henry Lust Councilwoman Ward 2 Doris Dawkins Councilman Ward 3 Dwayne Green Councilman Post 1 At Large Patrick Bordelon Councilwoman Post 2 At Large Patricia Wisdom

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 16,901 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 1.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 16,887 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 13,940 Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 6.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 24.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 14.6% Female persons, percent 56.8% Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 34.2% Black or African American alone, percent (a) 56.0% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a) 1.3% Asian alone, percent (a) 1.5% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b) 14.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 29.5% Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020 1,356 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 9.6% Housing

Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 80.1% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $181,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,328 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $453 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,296 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020 5,570 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.72 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 89.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 15.2% Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 94.6% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 91.1% Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.1% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 39.4% Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 8.6% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 9.4% Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 63.5% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000) (c) 29,526 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000) (c) 39,184 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000) (c) 7,540 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000) (c) 181,543 Total retail sales per capita, 2017 (c) $12,102 Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 37.6 Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,810 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $32,601 Persons in poverty, percent 6.3%

Businesses

Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 300 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 134 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 170 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 247

Geography

Population per square mile, 2020 2,288.5 Population per square mile, 2010 1,944.7 Land area in square miles, 2020 7.38 Land area in square miles, 2010 7.17





