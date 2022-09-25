Hot Topics

City of Powder Springs participating in Veterans Job Fair next Thursday

Powder Springs City HallPowder Springs City Hall (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 25, 2022

The City of Powder Springs will participate in the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Thursday in hopes of recruiting veterans to work for the city.

The city issued the following press release about the event:

WHO: The City of Powder Springs and DAV RecruitMilitary are joining forces to empower veterans and military spouses with meaningful career opportunities.

WHAT: The City of Powder Springs will recruit at the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair. This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MORE DETAILS: “The City of Powder Springs recognizes the value that veterans and military spouses bring to our organization as we seek to hire and retain America’s top talent by participating in the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair,” said William Tanks, executive director for Public Services, Equity, and Inclusion for the City of Powder Springs.

Our driving purpose is to empower veterans to find meaningful work opportunities,” said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary. “We work with companies throughout the world that see tremendous value in the transferable skills that military trained personnel bring to their organizations. We are please to provide these companies with a vast network of highly qualified veteran job candidates looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities.”

The City of Powder Springs is looking to hire veterans for multiple job openings in the City.

City of Powder Springs

Contact: Rosalyn Nealy, HR Director

Email: rnealy@cityofpowdersprings.org

Website: cityofpowdersprings.org

RecruitMilitary

Contact: Kelly Wagner

Email: kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com

Website: recruitmilitary.com

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The City Councils is as follows:

MayorAl Thurman
Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro TemHenry Lust
Councilwoman Ward 2Doris Dawkins
Councilman Ward 3Dwayne Green
Councilman Post 1 At LargePatrick Bordelon
Councilwoman Post 2 At LargePatricia Wisdom

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)16,901
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)1.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent24.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.6%
Female persons, percent56.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent34.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)56.0%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent2.9%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent29.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,356
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20209.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202080.1%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$181,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,328
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$453
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20205,570
Persons per household, 2016-20202.72
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202089.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202015.2%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202094.6%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202039.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20208.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent9.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)29,526
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)39,184
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)7,540
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)181,543
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$12,102
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202037.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,810
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$32,601
Persons in poverty, percent6.3%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 2017300
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017134
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017170
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017247
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,288.5
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20207.38
Land area in square miles, 20107.17


