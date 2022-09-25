City of Powder Springs participating in Veterans Job Fair next Thursday

The City of Powder Springs will participate in the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Thursday in hopes of recruiting veterans to work for the city.
The city issued the following press release about the event:
WHO: The City of Powder Springs and DAV RecruitMilitary are joining forces to empower veterans and military spouses with meaningful career opportunities.
WHAT: The City of Powder Springs will recruit at the WHO: The City of Powder Springs and DAV RecruitMilitary are joining forces to empower veterans and military spouses with meaningful career opportunities.
WHAT: The City of Powder Springs will recruit at the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair. This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
MORE DETAILS: “The City of Powder Springs recognizes the value that veterans and military spouses bring to our organization as we seek to hire and retain America’s top talent by participating in the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair,” said William Tanks, executive director for Public Services, Equity, and Inclusion for the City of Powder Springs.
“Our driving purpose is to empower veterans to find meaningful work opportunities,” said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary. “We work with companies throughout the world that see tremendous value in the transferable skills that military trained personnel bring to their organizations. We are please to provide these companies with a vast network of highly qualified veteran job candidates looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities.”
The City of Powder Springs is looking to hire veterans for multiple job openings in the City.
City of Powder Springs
Contact: Rosalyn Nealy, HR Director
Email: rnealy@cityofpowdersprings.org
Website: cityofpowdersprings.org
RecruitMilitary
Contact: Kelly Wagner
Email: kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
Website: recruitmilitary.com
About the City of Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.
The City Councils is as follows:
|Mayor
|Al Thurman
|Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro Tem
|Henry Lust
|Councilwoman Ward 2
|Doris Dawkins
|Councilman Ward 3
|Dwayne Green
|Councilman Post 1 At Large
|Patrick Bordelon
|Councilwoman Post 2 At Large
|Patricia Wisdom
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|17,083
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|16,901
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|1.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|16,887
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|13,940
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|24.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.6%
|Female persons, percent
|56.8%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|34.2%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|56.0%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.5%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.9%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|29.5%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|1,356
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|9.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|80.1%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$181,000
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,328
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$453
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,296
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|5,570
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.72
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|89.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|15.2%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|94.6%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|91.1%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|94.1%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|39.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|8.6%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|9.4%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|63.5%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|29,526
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|39,184
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|7,540
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|181,543
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$12,102
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|37.6
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$72,810
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$32,601
|Persons in poverty, percent
|6.3%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|300
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|134
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|170
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|247
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,288.5
|Population per square mile, 2010
|1,944.7
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|7.38
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|7.17