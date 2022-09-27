Georgia Symphony Orchestra presents a free concert at Marietta’s historic Zion Baptist Church

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following press release announcing a free concert at Marietta’s historic Zion Baptist Church .

Marietta, Ga. September 26, 2022 – The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is holding a free “Walk Together, Children” chorus concert featuring the GSO Chorus and the Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers on Oct 8 at Zion Baptist Church .

“We are excited to bring quality choral classics to our community,” said Susan Stensland, Georgia Symphony’s Interim Co-Executive Director. “This is a soul-stirring performance you do not want to miss!!”

This is the second concert of GSO’s 72nd season and will be held at Zion Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Oct 8. The concert is free, but registration is requested.

GSO Music Director Bryan Black will lead the choruses in their performance. The program includes Hoagy Carmichael’s “Georgia on My Mind”, Eric Whitacre’s “Sing Gently”, “Walk Together, Children” arranged by Moses Hogan, Oscar Peterson’s “Hymn to Freedom”, and Richard Jackson’s arrangement of “Rock My Soul”.

The Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers was founded in 2009 by Uzee Brown Jr. to study and sing music for the enjoyment of its members and the general public, to preserve and promote African American musical traditions, and to enrich the community.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s 72nd season has more performances and seating options than ever. With seven remaining concert series that include several matinee performances, there is something for everyone!

Zion Baptist Church is located at 165 Lemon Street (Zion Blvd.) Marietta, GA 30060

For more information or to get your tickets, email info@georgiasymphony.org or call 770-615-2908.

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.