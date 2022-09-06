Marietta History Center to host KSU’s exhibit “The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment”

The Marietta History Center announced that it will continue hosting a series of traveling exhibits from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education.

The second temporary exhibit in the series will be “The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment.” and will run from Saturday, September 10 to Friday, October 7.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060. The cost will be $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and free for children under 5 and those with a Military ID.

The announcement describes the exhibit as follows;

During World War II 120,000 ethnic Japanese on the west coast, two-thirds of them American citizens, were forced into a series of camps to live under armed guard. Japanese-American confinement was authorized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and supported by Congress and the Supreme Court. Authorities feared that Japanese residents were disloyal and might aid in a Japanese invasion of the United States.

“The Tragedy of War” revisits the injustice of Japanese-American confinement by telling their stories and asking a question that resonates today: At what point should the rights of citizens be limited or denied to ensure our nation is secure? This second exhibit in the series will be on display at the MHC from Saturday, September 10th through Friday, October 7th. For more information on this exhibit: https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/exhibitions/traveling/tragedy-of-war.php

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

