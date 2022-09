Marietta’s Strand Theatre has big event planned for Silent Movie Day, featuring live organ accompaniment

September 29 is Silent Movie Day, and Marietta ‘s Strand Theatre is celebrating by showing an assortment of silent movies, accompanied in the way they were originally shown in the early movie houses, with live organists provided the soundtrack.

The organists include Ron Carter, Ken Double, Larry Davis, John McCall, and Eddie Hulsey.

It begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 8:45 p.m.

Schedule of the event

The City of Marietta website provided the following schedule, cost, and reservation information for the event:

Advertisement

Silent film shorts begin at 3:00 PM accompanied by the following Strand organists:

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM Ken Double will perform Laurel and Hardy’s, LIBERTY

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Ron Carter performs Buster Keaton’s ONE WEEK

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM Larry Davis plays Harold Lloyd’s HIGH AND DIZZY

4:30 PM – 5:00 PM Eddie Hulsey plays Harold Lloyd’s BILLY BLAZES and Barney Old-field’s RACE FOR LIFE

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM John McCall plays Buster Keaton’s THE PLAYHOUSE

After the day’s short films, there will be a break for attendees to enjoy dinner at a Marietta Square restaurant and then return to The Strand.

Evening festivities start back at 7 PM:

7:00 PM Organ pops pre-show with organist, Jay Mitchell

7:30 PM – 8:45 PM House organist, Ron Carter, will accompany the hilarious silent film Saftey Last! starring Harold Lloyd.

The 73 minute film features Harold’s daring feats as he climbs a 12 story building in downtown Los Angeles in 1923. This comedy is for all ages and the evening will end earlier for school age children.

All films will be accompanied live on the Strand’s Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

Short film and feature film package: $12

Short films only: $5

Feature film only: $10

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at strandmarietta.org, over the phone at 770.293.0080 or at The Strand box office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS: The box office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Friday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and two hours before showtime.

About Silent Movie Day

The Silent Movie Day website describes the celebration as follows:

Silent Movie Day is an annual celebration of silent movies, a vastly misunderstood and neglected cinematic art form. We believe that silent motion pictures are a vital, beautiful, and often powerful part of film history, and we are united with others in the goal to advocate for their presentation and preservation.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia



People



Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08