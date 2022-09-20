Marietta’s Strand Theatre has big event planned for Silent Movie Day, featuring live organ accompaniment

September 29 is Silent Movie Day, and Marietta‘s Strand Theatre is celebrating by showing an assortment of silent movies, accompanied in the way they were originally shown in the early movie houses, with live organists provided the soundtrack.
The organists include Ron Carter, Ken Double, Larry Davis, John McCall, and Eddie Hulsey.
It begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 8:45 p.m.
Schedule of the event
The City of Marietta website provided the following schedule, cost, and reservation information for the event:
Silent film shorts begin at 3:00 PM accompanied by the following Strand organists:
3:00 PM – 3:30 PM Ken Double will perform Laurel and Hardy’s, LIBERTY
3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Ron Carter performs Buster Keaton’s ONE WEEK
4:00 PM – 4:30 PM Larry Davis plays Harold Lloyd’s HIGH AND DIZZY
4:30 PM – 5:00 PM Eddie Hulsey plays Harold Lloyd’s BILLY BLAZES and Barney Old-field’s RACE FOR LIFE
5:00 PM – 5:30 PM John McCall plays Buster Keaton’s THE PLAYHOUSE
After the day’s short films, there will be a break for attendees to enjoy dinner at a Marietta Square restaurant and then return to The Strand.
Evening festivities start back at 7 PM:
7:00 PM Organ pops pre-show with organist, Jay Mitchell
7:30 PM – 8:45 PM House organist, Ron Carter, will accompany the hilarious silent film Saftey Last! starring Harold Lloyd.
The 73 minute film features Harold’s daring feats as he climbs a 12 story building in downtown Los Angeles in 1923. This comedy is for all ages and the evening will end earlier for school age children.
All films will be accompanied live on the Strand’s Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.
Short film and feature film package: $12
Short films only: $5
Feature film only: $10
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at strandmarietta.org, over the phone at 770.293.0080 or at The Strand box office.
BOX OFFICE HOURS: The box office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Friday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and two hours before showtime.
About Silent Movie Day
The Silent Movie Day website describes the celebration as follows:
Silent Movie Day is an annual celebration of silent movies, a vastly misunderstood and neglected cinematic art form. We believe that silent motion pictures are a vital, beautiful, and often powerful part of film history, and we are united with others in the goal to advocate for their presentation and preservation.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|People
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08