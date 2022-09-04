Hot Topics

McShane Construction chosen to build 318-unit apartment building with ground-floor commercial in downtown Kennesaw

TOPICS:
Brick Kennesaw government building with four tall wooden columnsKennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 4, 2022

McShane Construction Company will build the apartment component of the 19-acre mixed-use development approved by the Kennesaw City Council last December.

Rendering courtesy of McShane Construction

The company announced its plans in the following press release:

Auburn, Alabama – McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client TPA Residential to build Kennesaw Apartments. Located in downtown Kennesaw, Georgia, the new multi-family residence will offer 318 units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space as part of a greater mixed-use project that also includes 44 townhomes, a retail outparcel and a linear park space.

“We’re excited to get started on another multi-family project with our partners at TPA Residential,” shared Scott Hoppa, Senior Vice President & Regional Manager at McShane. “Kennesaw Apartments will be a beautiful state-of-the-art development in a great location for tenants.”

Advertisement

Positioned on a 19-acre site, the three- and four-story wood framed building will feature a façade of brick and fiber cement siding. Additionally, there will be a precast parking garage attached to the building. Units will be offered in one to three-bedroom floor plans.

Shared tenant amenities will include two courtyards, an outdoor swimming pool, grilling stations, hammocks, outdoor dining and lounge areas, multiple arbors, a fitness room and a gaming/club room.

Niles Bolton Associates is providing architectural services for Kennesaw Apartments. Completion of the development is expected for August 2024.

Rendering courtesy of McShane Construction

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about Kennesaw:

Kennesaw city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)NA
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.4%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent10.3%
Female persons, percent52.2%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)23.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.4%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent6.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent52.1%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,100
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.2%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202067.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$215,800
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,536
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$433
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,347
Building permits, 2020X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202013,030
Persons per household, 2016-20202.62
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202083.4%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202022.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.7%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202093.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20205.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202071.4%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202066.8%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)109,733
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)104,760
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)550,659
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)840,389
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$27,118
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202034.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,972
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$35,220
Persons in poverty, percent12.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2019X
Total employment, 2019X
Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20123,908
Men-owned firms, 20121,894
Women-owned firms, 20121,651
Minority-owned firms, 20121,337
Nonminority-owned firms, 20122,384
Veteran-owned firms, 2012341
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20123,361
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles