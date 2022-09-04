McShane Construction chosen to build 318-unit apartment building with ground-floor commercial in downtown Kennesaw

McShane Construction Company will build the apartment component of the 19-acre mixed-use development approved by the Kennesaw City Council last December.
The company announced its plans in the following press release:
Auburn, Alabama – McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client TPA Residential to build Kennesaw Apartments. Located in downtown Kennesaw, Georgia, the new multi-family residence will offer 318 units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space as part of a greater mixed-use project that also includes 44 townhomes, a retail outparcel and a linear park space.
“We’re excited to get started on another multi-family project with our partners at TPA Residential,” shared Scott Hoppa, Senior Vice President & Regional Manager at McShane. “Kennesaw Apartments will be a beautiful state-of-the-art development in a great location for tenants.”
Positioned on a 19-acre site, the three- and four-story wood framed building will feature a façade of brick and fiber cement siding. Additionally, there will be a precast parking garage attached to the building. Units will be offered in one to three-bedroom floor plans.
Shared tenant amenities will include two courtyards, an outdoor swimming pool, grilling stations, hammocks, outdoor dining and lounge areas, multiple arbors, a fitness room and a gaming/club room.
Niles Bolton Associates is providing architectural services for Kennesaw Apartments. Completion of the development is expected for August 2024.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about Kennesaw:
|Kennesaw city, Georgia
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.4%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|23.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|10.3%
|Female persons, percent
|52.2%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|23.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.4%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.5%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|52.1%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2,100
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.2%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|67.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$215,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,536
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$433
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,347
|Building permits, 2020
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|13,030
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.62
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|83.4%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|22.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.9%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|95.7%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|5.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|71.4%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|66.8%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|109,733
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|104,760
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|550,659
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|840,389
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$27,118
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|34.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$72,972
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$35,220
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2019
|X
|Total employment, 2019
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2018
|X
|All firms, 2012
|3,908
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|1,894
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|1,651
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|1,337
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|2,384
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|341
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|3,361
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192