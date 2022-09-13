Memorial services for Cobb Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin finalized

Sgt. Jeremy Blake of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office distributed the following schedule of the memorial services for Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin who were killed in the line of duty. (The Courier edited out instructions for the media. Otherwise the schedule below is reprinted verbatim):

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has finalized the memorial services for Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr., in partnership with their families.

The public is invited to stand and watch the processionals at two key locations where fire trucks will be placed:

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Chastain Road and George Busbee Parkway NW (near Miller’s Ale House)

Thursday, Sept. 15: Intersection of Dallas Highway and Poplar Springs (near Lost Mountain Baptist Church)

Wednesday, Sept. 14 –– Deputy Koleski

NorthStar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road, Kennesaw, GA 30144

8:30 a.m. Deputy Koleski’s body arrives at the church

8:45 a.m. Bagpipes will meet the hearse in front of the church

9 – 11 a.m. Public visitation

12 p.m. Funeral begins

1:15 p.m. Cars line up for the procession

1:30 p.m. Procession begins (this is an approximate time)

The public is encouraged to watch the livestream of the service available at http://live.northstarchurch.org. The service will also be live-streamed at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.

Thursday, Sept. 15 –– Deputy Ervin

West Ridge Church, 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway, Dallas, GA 30157

11:50 a.m. Deputy Ervin’s body arrives at the church

12 – 2 p.m. Public visitation

2 p.m. Funeral begins

3:15 p.m. Cars line up for the procession

3:40 p.m. 21-gun salute

3:45 p.m. Taps (bugles)

3:50 p.m. Presentation of flags

4 p.m. Processional will begin

The public is encouraged to watch the livestream of the service available at http://westridge.com/live. The service will also be live-streamed at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.