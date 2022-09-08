Today’s weather in Cobb County: Thursday September 8

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday September 8 with a high near 82 degrees.

Despite otherwise sunny skies, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., and a hazardous weather outlook has been issued due to the chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms.

What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for tonight?

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 p.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Advertisement

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 p.m.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 p.m.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 p.m.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 p.m.

Sunday

A chance of showers before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 p.m.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 p.m.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50 p.m.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-07-01 83 74 78.5 -1.6 0.01 2022-07-02 91 72 81.5 1.3 0 2022-07-03 92 73 82.5 2.2 0.59 2022-07-04 93 73 83 2.6 1.69 2022-07-05 93 73 83 2.5 0.15 2022-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 T 2022-07-07 94 76 85 4.4 T 2022-07-08 94 74 84 3.3 0.02 2022-07-09 88 74 81 0.2 0.04 2022-07-10 87 72 79.5 -1.3 0.17 2022-07-11 81 72 76.5 -4.4 T 2022-07-12 88 73 80.5 -0.5 0 2022-07-13 91 74 82.5 1.5 0.25 2022-07-14 90 73 81.5 0.5 0 2022-07-15 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2022-07-16 90 71 80.5 -0.6 0 2022-07-17 90 73 81.5 0.4 0 2022-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 0.15 2022-07-19 87 69 78 -3.2 0.59 2022-07-20 92 74 83 1.8 T 2022-07-21 79 72 75.5 -5.7 0.11 2022-07-22 90 71 80.5 -0.7 0.13 2022-07-23 91 71 81 -0.2 T 2022-07-24 93 74 83.5 2.2 0 2022-07-25 91 74 82.5 1.2 0 2022-07-26 92 74 83 1.8 0 2022-07-27 93 74 83.5 2.3 0 2022-07-28 91 75 83 1.8 0.01 2022-07-29 94 75 84.5 3.3 0.23 2022-07-30 90 72 81 -0.2 0.03 2022-07-31 92 71 81.5 0.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .